The song’s concept got Kimberly in her feelings.
K. Michelle Puts SZA On Blast For “The Weekend” Lyrics
Every time I hear SZA weekend I get pissed off. I’ll beat a bitch badly on that shit. I can’t even sing along i’m just not made like that. I’ll beat your ass every weekend. She’s an awesome artist, but that song be FUCKin wit me
— K. Michelle (@kmichelle) January 9, 2019
