The TropHouse
K. Michelle Puts SZA On Blast For “The Weekend” Lyrics

Via | HotNewHipHop

The song’s concept got Kimberly in her feelings.

K. Michelle claims to love SZA but one of the songs found on CTRL has clearly upset her. Solana’s “The Weekend” doesn’t sit right with the Memphis singer. The concept of the song, which acts as a kind of celebration of mistresses, is upsetting to her. Since the Love & Hip Hop star is not one to bite her tongue, K. Michelle gladly vented about the lyrics on social media.

Photos
