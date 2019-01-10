Chicago Cops Show Up To R. Kelly’s Birthday Party

0 reads Leave a comment
R. Kelly celebrated his 52nd birthday at a Chicago nightclub overnight, and once someone realized it was him, they alerted the police!
Law enforcement confirmed to TMZ that they did indeed go to the club and made contact with Kelly — however, once they determined there was NO actual arrest warrant … Kelly was free to go about his business. (TMZ)
Also, cops showed up to R. Kelly’s Chicago studio that was featured on Surviving R. Kelly:
