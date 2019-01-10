CLOSE
A-Plus
HomeA-Plus

Chicago Cops Show Up To R. Kelly’s Birthday Party

0 reads
Leave a comment
r kelly

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

 

R. Kelly celebrated his 52nd birthday at a Chicago nightclub overnight, and once someone realized it was him, they alerted the police!

 

 

Law enforcement confirmed to TMZ that they did indeed go to the club and made contact with Kelly — however, once they determined there was NO actual arrest warrant … Kelly was free to go about his business. (TMZ)

Also, cops showed up to R. Kelly’s Chicago studio that was featured on Surviving R. Kelly:

 

r kelly

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Topics: Tekashi 6ix9ine May Get Early Release…
 18 hours ago
01.09.19
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “4 Min Convo,”…
 2 days ago
01.09.19
30 items
Meek Mill Dragged By His Dream Chasers Chain…
 2 days ago
01.08.19
40 items
Twitter Reacts To Juelz & His Chompers Going…
 2 days ago
01.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close