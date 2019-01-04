MAN ATTEMPTS TO SHOOT AT RAPPER LIL BOOSIE AND GETS SHOT BY GUARD

Boosie may have a distant lover, but his security guards are never far away!

A guy named Samuel Demario Williams was planning on shooting Boosie, also known as Boosie BadAzz. Boosie was performing at Club 3208 in Huntsville, Alabama. Following the performance, Williams tailed Boosie into the parking lot where began to open fire with an AK-47 rifle. Williams plans failed as Boosie security guard shot him in his thigh. Afterwards, he was taken to the hospital where the doctors treated his gunshot wound and later placed him into police custody. 32-year-old, Samuel Williams was charged with menacing, reckless endangerment, and gun charges. After the shooting took place, Boosie went to Instagram to share the moment and leaving a message for his fans, ” Shootout in front of the door, s**t like wild- wild west man. Everybody ran out the club, s**t f***ed up. I’m gonna let everyone know, y’all gotta learn how to act at my show, you know. If y’all want to see me. Y’all gotta know how to f****ng act”.

