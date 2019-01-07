Kanye Working With Lil Wayne, Migos + More On New Music

TMZ reports that Kanye’s calling on a lot of his superstar peers to work on new music in Miami. Kanye’s been in studio with Lil Wayne, Migos, 2 Chainz, legendary producer Timbaland, as well as newcomers YNW Melly & Tee Grizzley. No word on when we will hear this new music, but expect Kanye to spend a lot of time down in MIA after purchasing a new $14 million condo in an exclusive building on South Beach. Ye surprised his wife Kim with the condo for Christmas.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: