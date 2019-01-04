CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Nick Cannon Says Gucci Mane Once Offered To “Handle” Eminem During Beef

2 reads
Leave a comment
Amir Khan Workout Session

Source: Jeff Gross / Getty

Now I’m no expert, but this sounds like Nick is snitchin’. Am I tripping?

What y’all think?

Via | HipHopDX

Nick Cannon sat down with VladTV where he was asked about Gucci Mane’s recent comments regarding Eminem. In an interview with Ricky Smiley last month, the East Atlanta Santa disputed Em’s title as the king of rap. 

The Wild N’ Out host previously had a contentious relationship with Slim Shady. In 2009, his then-wife Mariah Carey, who allegedly dated Em at one point, put out a diss track aimed at Shady called “Obsessed.” Cannon recalled a time when Gucci was ready to take care of things for him.

 

Nick Cannon Says Gucci Mane Once Offered To “Handle” Eminem During Beef was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Men's Fitness Game Changers Celebration - Arrivals
Kevin Hart Talks About The Oscars & More…
 3 hours ago
01.04.19
“Surviving R. Kelly” Documentary Reignites #MuteRKelly Movement
 6 hours ago
01.04.19
Kevin Hart Opens Up About Stepping Down From…
 6 hours ago
01.04.19
Nick Cannon Says Gucci Mane Once Offered To…
 6 hours ago
01.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close