R. Kelly Threatens To Sue Lifetime For Airing Documentary

R. Kelly‘s contemplating taking legal action against Lifetime for airing their three-night event series Surviving R. Kelly, which starts tonight (January 3) at 9pm. TMZ obtained a legal letter filed by Kelly’s lawyer Brian Nix which states that Lifetime’s special is full of lies and threatens to file a federal lawsuit today if the network proceeds with airing the special. Kelly also alleges that he has two five-minute audio recordings that reveals Lifetime knew some of the women were lying, but “the budget was too high to turn back now.” Surviving R. Kelly features over 50 interviews with Kelly’s victims, family members, and ex-associates who detail Kelly’s long-denied sexual misconduct.

