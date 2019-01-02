CLOSE
Fans Are Super Upset with Tristan Thompson Over This NYE Video

Khloe Kardashian Signs And Discusses Her New Book 'Strong Looks Better Naked'

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

For those of you in need of a Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian relationship update, the pair rang in the New Year together and for the most part it looks like they had a blast:

Except the thing is, The Shade Room got their hands on a video of Khloé Kardashian dancing all up on Tristan while he seemingly ignored her, and she appeared to be pretttttttty annoyed:

View this post on Instagram

 

#PressPlay: When you tryna dance for your man but 😩👀 🗣 #ItsNotTooLateToLeaveHimIn2018Sis 🎥: @kardashianclips

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Comments on the post range from “disrespectful” to “he is a damn fool” to “Ohhhhhh hellllllllll nooooooooooooo,” but honestly Tristan probably just didn’t notice her dancing? Either way the pair had a great rest of the night and Tristan seemed to be paying a ton of attention to his girlfriend, so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

 

Get more deets here https://www.cosmop

olitan.com/entertainment/a25722762/tristan-thompson-khloe-kardashian-awkward-new-years-eve-video/

