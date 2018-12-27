All of Eddie Murphy’s 10 Kids Pose for Christmas Photo

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

It was indeed a merry Christmas at the Murphy’s this week.

Eddie Murphy’s eldest daughter, Bria, posted the below photo on Instagram Wednesday featuring her comedian father and his 10 kids. Murphy was seen in the center of the group holding his daughter Izzy Oona as his fiancée Paige Butcher held their three-week-old child, Max Charles.

Besides Bria, the comedian’s other children, Eric, Angel Iris, Miles Mitchell, Bella Zahra, Christian, Shayne Audra and Zola Ivy, were also in the picture.

The photo also included Murphy’s mother as well as his fiancee’s mom.

