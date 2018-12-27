Holiday Preciousness: This Dad From Ohio Purchased 6 Flights Just To Spend Christmas With His Flight Attendant Daughter

There are no more excuses for not seeing your family next holiday season, all because of one dedicated dad from Ohio.

One father went the extra mile(s) this Christmas, booking six different flights to spend the holiday with his daughter, who works as a flight attendant.

Delta Airlines attendant Pierce Vaughan wasn’t able to take the day off for Christmas Eve or Christmas day, so her father Hal decided to join her. He used his accrued miles and points to spend the holidays with her in the sky as she completed her job for the rest of the Christmas travelers on board. Their absolutely adorable story went viral after one passenger shared it on Facebook, after sitting next to Hal on the plane and realizing exactly what was going on.

“I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home. His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas,” Mike Levy wrote on his Facebook with a selfie of himself next to Hal. “Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas. What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!”

What a fantastic father, indeed.

And as you could probably imagine, people on Twitter ran with this story and everyone agrees: this is the most wholesome thing ever.

One Twitter user got emotional, mentioning the fact that her father–who passed away almost a decade ago–would have done something exactly like this. She tweeted, “My dad passed away 7 years ago but this is something he would have done..I love reading sweet stories like this. It sounds like her dad is a wonderful man. I hope they enjoyed their Christmas.”

My dad passed away 7 years ago but this is something he would have done..I love reading sweet stories like this. It sounds like her dad is a wonderful man. I hope they enjoyed their Christmas.❤️ pic.twitter.com/nvDL2cnkcu — libbygirl (@libbygirl9) December 27, 2018

Other people online were quickly attached to this story and also shared their praise for this awesome dad. The compliments were a’plenty within the comments of all the outlets posting this story, bringing some Christmas joy to the internet even a few days after the holiday ended.

This is the best story! What an amazing father! This daughter is so lucky to have a father this loving! — Kimberly (@KimberlyGrnMtn) December 27, 2018

How amazing and wonderfully sweet — lisa (@lisa39784897) December 27, 2018

Your a very lucky girl and he is s lucky man, many blessings — Mona Lee Robinson (@Numberonemom11) December 27, 2018

Though many people are pointing out the fact that this father purchasing the flights isn’t exactly the same as any normal person–since he used points and benefits from his daughter’s job–it’s not just the money that makes this gesture so sweet.

Most of us don’t want to spend a few hours on a flight just to get to our destination–so staying on a plane for 2 days straight to hang out with a loved one takes things to a whole new level.

Shoutout to Hal, you’re the real MVP!

