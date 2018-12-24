Wendy Williams To Take Time Off Due To Health Concerns

It seems the day to day grind of hosting a talk show is taking a toll on Wendy Williams. She has announced she will be taking time off get her body right.
As reported by Vibe America’s favorite gossiper will have to put things on pause until she feels well. Last week Wendy Williams announced on her show that she injured her shoulder thus staying in her seat for the majority of her show. She went on to further detail her struggles via her official Instagram account.
“I did that to power through and try to deliver a great show for you, against the better judgment of the many people around me who genuinely care for my well-being. I really do ride or die for my craft and give 200%” she explained.
She went on to also remind her fans about her longstanding medical condition. “Not to mention everyone is aware at this point about my thyroid condition (don’t cry for me Argentina). “For all my fellow thyroid sufferers, you know what the deal is,” she continued. “…Needless to say… I have no regrets and I appreciate everyone’s genuine concern for my wellness and care.
I promise you a better Wendy in 2019.”
This isn’t the first time the former radio host has experience health concerns during her tenure as a television personality. In 2017 she fainted during a Halloween themed episode. She attributed the scare due to lack of rest. Earlier this year she took a 3 week-week break per doctor’s orders. The Wendy Williams Show is scheduled to return to live tapings in January of 2019.
Photo: WENN.com
