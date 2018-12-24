Nicki Minaj is thoroughly in love. At least we would hope so since her felon bae went ahead and got her name tattooed on his neck.

The aforementioned boyfriend, Kenneth Petty, got “Onika,” Minaj’s given name, on his neck in a script design. We know this because Minaj took to Instagram to show off the new ink of her “zaddy.”

We really couldn’t make this up if we tried.

But hey, best of luck to the couple, sincerely.

Nicki Minaj’s Felon Bae Gets Her Name Tattooed On His Neck was originally published on hiphopwired.com

