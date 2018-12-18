Daniel Caesar Cuts His Dreads, Offset’s Father Blasts Cardi B & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Offset and Cardi B have been making headlines after breaking up and him stopping her show to give a public apology. Offset’s dad recently spoke out about the situation and he’s not happy with Cardi B.

He mentioned that Cardi B is trying to sabotage his son’s career and the release of his new album. Da Brat thinks that things can escalate very quickly if parents get involved.

Imagine if Cardi B’s mom got into the drama and then social media began attacking both their parents. It’s best if everyone let Cardi B and Offset deal with their issues and move on from it.

In other news, Daniel Caesar is showing off his new look to fans. The singer not only cut his dreads off but shared a picture of him and his lady on vacation.

Daniel Caesar cut his hair and its safe to say I am SHOOK pic.twitter.com/PcTBamomx4 — M (@Muuunnnaaaa) October 14, 2018

Lastly, Meek Mill answered some questions on social media from fans and things got pretty interesting. He mentioned that he has no issues with “consuming groceries.” Let that sink in and listen to all of Gary’s Tea up top!

Check out how Twitter talked about Offset’s apology below!

