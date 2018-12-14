101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday with DJ J.Dough Feat. Trademark Aaron Ep.22

Join The WIZ Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text WIZ to 24042 to join!
101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents #FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough
Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday Featuring Trademark Aaron and Guest DJ DJ Hope on Episode:22
Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia, Tony Prugel, Cody Kirschner.
Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @DBLCIN x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday
S/O @_ayyehope & @Trademarkaaron
comments – add yours