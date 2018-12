Cardi may have said her marriage with Offset is coming to an end, but ‘Set doesn’t want to go without his family during the holidays. TMZ says sources close to Cardi & Offset says that the Migos member wants nothing more than to spend the holidays with Cardi and Baby Kulture, especially since this is her first Christmas. Cardi hasn’t made up her mind yet and the plans haven’t been discussed. Hopefully love prevails!

