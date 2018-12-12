Ciara Asks Court To Settle Travel Schedule Issues With Future

Ciara has asked the judge to step in between her and baby daddy Future over Baby Future‘s travel schedule, according to TMZ. Ciara’s asking the courts to force Future into mediation to settle issues with Baby Future’s travel itinerary, as Future allegedly skips scheduled visits and/or tends to hand Baby Future off to his grandmother or great-grandmother without spending a lot of quality time with him. Ciara says the constant back-and-forth has weighed on the young child and she’s tried to handle this matter without the court’s involvement with no such luck.

