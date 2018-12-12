CLOSE
A-Plus
HomeA-Plus

Ciara Asks Court To Settle Travel Schedule Issues With Future

2 reads
Leave a comment
Sonia Rykiel: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2012

Source: Dominique Charriau / Getty

 

Ciara has asked the judge to step in between her and baby daddy Future over Baby Future‘s travel schedule, according to TMZ. Ciara’s asking the courts to force Future into mediation to settle issues with Baby Future’s travel itinerary, as Future allegedly skips scheduled visits and/or tends to hand Baby Future off to his grandmother or great-grandmother without spending a lot of quality time with him. Ciara says the constant back-and-forth has weighed on the young child and she’s tried to handle this matter without the court’s involvement with no such luck.

ciara , Future

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kenya Moore Shows Off Beautiful Daughter, Brooklyn Doris…
 2 hours ago
12.12.18
Beyonce Was Hired By An Indian Billionaire To…
 2 days ago
12.10.18
Metro By T-Mobile
Tropikana at Metro by T-Mobile
 2 days ago
12.10.18
Metro By T-Mobile
Tropikana at Metro by T-Mobile
 2 days ago
12.10.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close