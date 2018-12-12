Michelle Obama Adds 21 New Dates To Becoming Book Tour

After having one of the fastest selling non-fiction books of all time, Michelle Obama is adding 21 new tour dates supporting her new book, Becoming with one stop in Ohio. Below are the new tour dates:
Feb. 8 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
Feb. 9 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Feb. 12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
Feb. 28 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
March 2 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
March 13 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
March 14 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
March 16 — Cleveland, OH @ KeyBank State Theatre
March 21 — Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
March 22 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Apr. 9 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
Apr. 10 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Ericsson Globe
Apr. 11 — Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Spektrum
Apr. 14 — London, UK @ The O2 Arena
Apr. 16 — Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena
Apr. 17 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
May 3 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
May 4 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
May 10 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
May 11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
May 12 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium