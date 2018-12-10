Voices At Urban One Honors: Brandy Honored & Ray J Breaks Down Nursery Rhymes At Urban One Honors

12.10.18
The sibling love between Brandy and Ray J is amazing to see and it was on full display at Urban One Honors. Ray J presented his big sister the Cathy Hughes Excellence Award at the inaugural event. Brandy’s career achievements including being one of the best-selling female artists of all time, acting and Broadway stint was on full display and the singer’s receiving the award named after the CEO of Radio One was not lost on the triple threat.

[caption id="attachment_3813621" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brian Christian / Brian Christian Photography[/caption] All of the stars were out for the biggest event of the year, Urban One Honors. Singer/Actress Brandy received the Cathy Hughes Excellence award while Jermaine Dupri was honored with the Living Legend Award. Urban One's own Tom Joyner was also on hand to received the Urban One Lifetime Achievement Award. [caption id="attachment_3813595" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brian Christian / Brian Christian Photography[/caption] Gospel legend Bishop Marvin Sapp was presented with the "Inspiration Impact award" due to his work in music and the pulpit and "Power" star Rotimi took home the "Generation Next" award, proving that he is a rising star in this industry. Check out more of the honors here at Urban One Honors. Check out some of the most candid backstage moments with the award winners below.

Ray J speaks on what it meant to present his sister this prestigious award and why African-Americans should invest in the tech industry. We also get the details on a brand new album from Ray that your newborn baby will love in Voices at MGM National Harbor Presents Urban One Honors.

