In Memory Of Earnest Smiley: Rickey Smiley Remembers His Grandfather [DEDICATION VIDEO]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
In Memory Of Earnest Smiley: Rickey Smiley Remembers His Grandfather

On November 11, Rickey Smiley lost his beloved grandfather, Earnest. The news came just days after Rickey took to Facebook Live to reveal his grandfather was “in the beginning stages of making his transition” of life. While broadcasting from his Alabama home, the comedian talked about his grandfather’s impact on his life and the many family members around him, which we’ve been able to see on TV One’s Rickey Smiley For Real.

“I was introduced to go on stage in New Orleans at 8:55 p.m., same time my grandfather passed last night. I guess he didn’t wanna distract me lol!” Rickey wrote on social media. “Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Watch the dedication video for Earnest Smiley above.

