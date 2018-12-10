Gary’s Tea: Jay-Z’s Scholarship Fund Called Out, Offset Misses Cardi & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
It looks like Jay-Z is being called out for his scholarship. The Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Scholarship Fund gave over 200 students scholarship money between $1,000-$2,500.
According to reports the money could barely cover books. A number of students from Virginia State University received the scholarship money. Last year his mother, Gloria Carter allegedly collected over $700,000 in donations.
In other news, Cardi B last week announced she split from Offset and fans were shocked. Offset blamed fans for their breakup and on social media mentioned that he wants her back.
Many believe that she shouldn’t be with him and if he wants her again he needs to fight for them.
See photos of Jay-Z below!
