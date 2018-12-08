Rev Run Says He Was Zooted When He Wrote “Christmas In Hollis”

The inspiration for a song can happen at any time, but few would expect that one of Hip-Hop’s favorite Christmas-related jams was written while the author was on drugs. Rev. Run of Run-DMC says that while he was high and eating breakfast, he came up with the lyrics for “Christmas In Hollis.”

He told us of the 30-year-old track, “I was in my new house that I just purchased in Hollis [Queens]. I was by myself. And I look down at my plate — it was eggs, jelly and toast. I just finished my breakfast and I wrote the rap.”

“‘It was December 24th on Hollis Ave in the dark/ When I see a man chilling with his dog in the park/I approached very slowly with my heart full of fear/ Looked at his dog, oh my god, an ill reindeer.’”

Added Rev Run, “I look down [at the lyrics] and I thought, ‘Wow this is crazy.’ I wrote that in like one minute.”

The tune appeared in 1987 on “A Very Special Christmas,” the charity compilation album benefiting the Special Olympics with tracks by Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Whitney Houston and others.

Run is currently promoting StubHub’s holiday-themed page, in conjunction with West Coast MC Murs. Learn more here.

