Barbz Beef With Grammys & First Ladies Keep It A Buck: This Week’s Winners & Losers

Another week, another moment of soul-snatching drama and unapologetic bluntness.

Celebs and fans alike told us how they really felt this week and there was no sugarcoating in sight. Peep our winners below, then hit the next page for some salty fans who had to take an L.

Winners

“Over it” First Ladies

There’s something about leaving public office that has to be completely liberating, especially for First Ladies. Although they’re not technically elected officials, they tend to be under as much scrutiny as their president husbands.

First Ladies might have their own platforms and their own audience, but in certain ways, they still have to keep up a rigid image of womanhood and marriage that’s not always realistic.

But now that Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton are out of the larger political spotlight, it seems like they have zero effs to give.

Take Michelle for example.

She’s currently on a book tour for her new release Becoming and she stopped by the Barclay Center in New York this past Saturday to drop some realness.

According to Vanity Fair, Michelle was talking about marriage and she made a reference to the book Lean In by Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

“Marriage still ain’t equal, y’all,” Michelle said. “It ain’t equal. I tell women that whole ‘you can have it all’—mmm, nope, not at the same time, that’s a lie. It’s not always enough to lean in because that s**t doesn’t work.”

Whew!

Michelle!

After the crowd laughed and applauded, the former FLOTUS continued, “I thought we were at home, y’all. I was gettin’ real comfortable up in here. Alright, I’m back now. Sometimes that stuff doesn’t work.”

Get comfortable Michelle!

GET COMFORTABLE.

Released in 2013, the book Lean In hasn’t necessarily aged well over the years, especially for women of color who aren’t in the corporate world. “Leaning in” to let your presence be known as a woman in the office might not work as well in other aspects of life.

When talking about marriage especially, Michelle kept things a little more funky:

“People are like, ‘Oh, why’d she talk about marriage counseling?’ I’m like, ‘Duh. Marriage is hard,’ you know. It is hard . . . I love my husband, and we have a great marriage, and we’ve had a great marriage, but marriage is hard work.”

Boom.

Some ‘Chelly realness for you.

Hillary Clinton also didn’t have time for the BS this week when she attended George H.W. Bush‘s funeral.

When 45 a.k.a. Donald Trump arrived, Hillary was NOT about to fake like she liked him. Hillary and her husband were having a GRAND time sitting next to the Obamas at the funeral. They were laughing, ki ki’ing and probably making plans for the next karaoke night.

But when Trump and Melania came through, the whole mood of the church pew shifted.

The Trumps came to sit next to the Obamas and everyone pretty much shook their hand except for Hillary.

Now there’s no telling what was going through Hillary’s mind at the time as it pertains to Trump, but if you watch the footage, it looks like she was completely and utterly OVER IT.

Peep the facial at the 0:58 mark below…

O V E R I T.

Mrs. Clinton had zero time.

Barbz Beef With Grammys & First Ladies Keep It A Buck: This Week's Winners & Losers

