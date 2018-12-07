Kevin Hart Steps Down As Host Of The 91st Oscars

Kevin Hart has announced he is stepping down as host of the 91st Academy Awards amid controversy over old tweets using homophobic slurs from 2009-10 resurfacing in the news. Below, Kevin posted to IG refusing to apologize as he feels he has to submit to “trolls” and is in a totally different space from a decade ago:

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distr… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 07, 2018

I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… —

Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 07, 2018

