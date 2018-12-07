CLOSE
A-Plus
HomeA-Plus

Kevin Hart Steps Down As Host Of The 91st Oscars

17 reads
Leave a comment

 

Kevin Hart has announced he is stepping down as host of the 91st Academy Awards amid controversy over old tweets using homophobic slurs from 2009-10 resurfacing in the news. Below, Kevin posted to IG refusing to apologize as he feels he has to submit to “trolls” and is in a totally different space from a decade ago:

 

Kevin Hart

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
'Kevin Hart: What Now?' Philadelphia Screening
Kevin Hart Steps Down As Host Of The…
 1 hour ago
12.07.18
Here Are Your State’s Favorite Christmas Toys
 16 hours ago
12.07.18
Light Skin Versus Dark Skin: Colorism; Still Hurting…
 18 hours ago
12.07.18
Tory Lanez Clears Up 2Pac & Tekashi 6ix9ine…
 19 hours ago
12.07.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close