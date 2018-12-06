Offset’s Alleged Side Chick Speaks Out About Not Trying To Break Up Their Happy Home [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This week fans watched Cardi B announce that she will be divorcing Offset, but mentioned that he will remain a great friend in her life. A text message conversion was leaked on social media of Offset trying to hook up with his alleged side chick, Summer Bunni and Headkrack believes that was the last straw for Cardi B.

Nevertheless, Summer Bunni recently came out to speak on the situation and told people she never wanted to break up a happy home. She also mentioned that she didn’t know how serious their marriage was and continued to cry about it.

In other news, Kanye West was called out recently for texting during the “Cher” broadway show and Kim Kardashian fans are coming to his rescue. On social media they said Kanye was taking notes because he was inspired by the play.

