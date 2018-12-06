Offset’s Alleged Side Chick Speaks Out About Not Trying To Break Up Their Happy Home [VIDEO]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 12.06.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This week fans watched Cardi B announce that she will be divorcing Offset, but mentioned that he will remain a great friend in her life. A text message conversion was leaked on social media of Offset trying to hook up with his alleged side chick, Summer Bunni and Headkrack believes that was the last straw for Cardi B.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Nevertheless, Summer Bunni recently came out to speak on the situation and told people she never wanted to break up a happy home. She also mentioned that she didn’t know how serious their marriage was and continued to cry about it.

 

SEE ALSO: #BlackTwitter Thinks Cardi B &amp; Offset Broke Up Because Offset Was Caught Cheating Again

In other news, Kanye West was called out recently for texting during the “Cher” broadway show and Kim Kardashian fans are coming to his rescue. On social media they said Kanye was taking notes because he was inspired by the play.

See photos of Cardi B below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Cardi B Gives Out Coats In Brooklyn + Other Celebs Doing Good Deeds [PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B Gives Out Coats In Brooklyn + Other Celebs Doing Good Deeds [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Cardi B Gives Out Coats In Brooklyn + Other Celebs Doing Good Deeds [PHOTOS]

Cardi B Gives Out Coats In Brooklyn + Other Celebs Doing Good Deeds [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_3014999" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Image Group LA / Getty[/caption] Cardi B may be from the Bronx but no borough is off-limits when it comes to giving back. The Bardi gang leader drew a huge Brooklyn crowd at a Boost Mobile store around the Marlboro Houses, last night, when she handed out coats to needy families. “We’ve gotta set an example for the kids and the future,” Cardi told PIX 11 when she pulled up to the massive event. “You know, sometimes people think that we just be doing the messed up things, but we really, really, really care for our kids, our community and everything,” she added. Cardi also received a symbolic key to the Marlboro Houses, where shot her popular music videos “Red Barz” and “Pull Up On Me.” The rapper gushed over the unexpected honor. “I did not know this was going to be so big,” Cardi told the large crowd in a video by PIX-11. “I know you see all of us always in the club [and] in music videos. But we really do care about the kids and we really do want to show people we are positive. People in the media try to make us look like we wild animals or stuff, but we not really about that. We really want to make a change. And how do we start change? With the kids.” Check out more celebs doing good deeds this week…

Offset’s Alleged Side Chick Speaks Out About Not Trying To Break Up Their Happy Home [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
7 items
All The Times Tyrese & Samantha Gibson Showed…
 8 hours ago
12.06.18
Sprint Remote
A-Plus at The Tri-County Sprint Store
 10 hours ago
12.06.18
J.I.D ft. J. Cole “Off Deez,” Sean Paul…
 23 hours ago
12.06.18
2 Milly Suing Epic Games For Jacking The…
 1 day ago
12.06.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close