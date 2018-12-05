Lauryn Hill Finally Showed Up On Time For Her Concert, Sort Of

It looks like there is some hope for Lauryn Hill. She reportedly was in a much better place for a recent concert.

According to Page Six the Fugees songstress pleased fans during a stop of her Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th-anniversary tour. Hill apparently was only fashionably late to her London concert at the O2 Arena on Monday. Reporter for British periodical The Independent Roison Connor wrote “‘She’s on time!’ A ripple of excitement has just gone through the O2 Arena. The lights have dimmed, and Lauryn Hill is as about as ‘on time’ as she’ll ever be – just 20 minutes late.”

Apart from being somewhat punctual her rendition of her classic album was well received by ticket goers. Connor penned that “the former Fugees member’s free-jazz approach to the live set is often scattershot, but it makes the set feel loose and relaxed rather than messy.”

The improved showing came to her fans and the public alike as a pleasant surprise. Over the last five or so years Hill has built a reputation for starting her sets very late, upwards to almost two hours behind schedule. Additionally the rumor is that since she was sued by the album’s ghost producers and lost in 2001 she is not allowed to perform original songs. Thus Ms. Hill has been playing renditions that ticket goers claimed sound nothing like the versions they grew up to.

She has about 20 shows left in the tour, let’s see if she can keep it together.

