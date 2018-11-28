Kim Kardashian Claims She Was On Ecstasy While Filming The Sex Tape With Ray J

(AllHipHop News) How many people predicted back in 2007 that a sex tape starring Ray J and Kim Kardashian would be the catalyst for a Kardashian/Jenner entertainment empire? Well, that’s exactly what happened.

Over a decade later, Kim K discussed that infamous video on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The reality show – which is a direct product of the fame generated from the tape – aired an episode where the mother of three revealed she was on drugs while having sex with Ray J.

“I got married [to Damon Thomas] on ecstasy. The first time. I did ecstasy once and I got married,” stated Kardashian. “I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

When questioned by her family, Kim K insisted MDMA was involved when she had sex on camera in 2003 with her then-boyfriend. The 38-year-old media personality responded, “Absolutely. Everyone knows it. Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time.”

Ray J recently reflected on the sex tape that also played a role in his own success with reality TV programs such as For the Love of Ray J, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, and Celebrity Big Brother. The singer/actor discussed it on TV One’s Unsung Hollywood and in aDaily Mail article.

“I don’t regret anything I’ve done. Not even the sex tape, it’s shaped me into the person I am today and helped me find The One [his wife and LHHH castmate Princess Love],” expressed Ray in the publication. He added about his controversial “I Hit It First” song, “The old me had a lot of different things to say, but now when somebody asks me about the sex tape I realize I have to do better.”

Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: