101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday with DJ J.Dough Feat. Dayo Gold Ep.20

101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents #FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough

Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday Featuring Dayo Gold and Guest DJ DJ Hope on Episode:20

Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia

Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @DBLCIN x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday

S/O @_ayyehope & Dayo Gold

 

101.1 WIZF , beats , College Beat , Dayo Gold , DBLCIN , DJ Hope

