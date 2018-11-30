101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday with DJ J.Dough Feat. Dayo Gold Ep.20

0 reads Leave a comment
101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents #FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough
Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday Featuring Dayo Gold and Guest DJ DJ Hope on Episode:20
Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia
Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @DBLCIN x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday
S/O @_ayyehope & Dayo Gold
The Latest:
- Shots Fired on UC Campus, Students Take Shelter
- Hilariousness: Payless Tricked Influencers By Throwing An Event For A Fake Luxury Shoe Store
- Gary’s Tea: Jussie Smollett’s Giving Away Money, Jennifer Lopez’s Boyfriend Gives Her Questionable Gift, Rick Ross Accused Of Being Deadbeat Dad & More
- The Suspected Actual Gunman In Alabama Mall Where Cops Killed EJ Bradford Is Arrested
- Mississippi Is As American As Any Other State
- How Divorce Motivated Tamika Douglas To Start Four Star Tresses
- Ava DuVernay Inks $100 Million Multi-Year TV Deal With Warner Bros.
- Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil’s Husband, Sued For Domestic Violence And Breach Of Contract
- Shocker! Police Actually Admit To Wrongfully Arresting A Black Man But What Price Will They Pay?
- Cincinnati: Slick Roads Around The Nati!!!
