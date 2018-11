Floyd Mayweather has heard the talk from MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s camp and Dana White saying it has to be in the octagon. Floyd says since he’s on the A side and Khabib’s never made nine figures on a fight, he’s gotta come to his side to do the deal. I don’t think it’s gonna happen either way!

SOURCE: TMZ Sports

