CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Dwyane Wade Shares Daughter’s Name!

0 reads
Leave a comment

Last week, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade announced the birth of their baby girl via surrogate. The two took to social media to share their excitement for their new baby girl.

Thursday, Wade shared the name of the new baby via Instagram by showing off his tattoo.

Congrats again to Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade on baby Kaavia James Union Wade!

Related: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Had A Baby!!

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

Dwyane Wade Shares Daughter’s Name! was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Carmelo Anthony, Houston Rockets Parting Ways: Report
 4 hours ago
11.16.18
Kanye West & Mark Zuckerberg Sang A Backstreet…
 4 hours ago
11.16.18
Wiz Khalifa “Holyfield,” K Camp ft. Wiz Khalifa…
 15 hours ago
11.16.18
H-Town Recalls The Nastiest Thing A Female Fan…
 15 hours ago
11.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close