CLOSE
A-Plus
HomeA-Plus

Diddy ‘Heartbroken’ Over The Loss Of Kim Porter

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

They may have been separated for years, but the relationship Diddy and Kim Porter shared seemed stronger than most co-parenting relationships. While they broke up in 2007, they continuously enjoyed each others’ company and remained a tight-knit family, going on many vacations together.

Perhaps the most telling example of their ongoing union … they never had a formal custody agreement. They accommodated each other’s schedules when it came to the kids — and it always worked. (TMZ)

diddy

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Carmelo Anthony, Houston Rockets Parting Ways: Report
 4 hours ago
11.16.18
Kanye West & Mark Zuckerberg Sang A Backstreet…
 4 hours ago
11.16.18
Wiz Khalifa “Holyfield,” K Camp ft. Wiz Khalifa…
 15 hours ago
11.16.18
H-Town Recalls The Nastiest Thing A Female Fan…
 15 hours ago
11.16.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close