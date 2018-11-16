Diddy ‘Heartbroken’ Over The Loss Of Kim Porter

They may have been separated for years, but the relationship Diddy and Kim Porter shared seemed stronger than most co-parenting relationships. While they broke up in 2007, they continuously enjoyed each others’ company and remained a tight-knit family, going on many vacations together.

Perhaps the most telling example of their ongoing union … they never had a formal custody agreement. They accommodated each other’s schedules when it came to the kids — and it always worked. (TMZ)

