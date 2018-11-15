Diddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter Dead At 47

Sad news to report out of L.A. as Diddy‘s ex-girlfriend and mother of three of his children, Kim Porter, passed away at her home today at the age of 47 TMZ reports.

A source connected to Kim tells us she’d been suffering flu-like symptoms, and possibly pneumonia, for several weeks, but it’s still unclear what exactly caused her death. Another source says Kim had contacted her doctor just yesterday complaining she wasn’t feeling any better.

Read the full story at TMZ.

