‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Nuketown Map Trailer Released, Arrives On PS4 Consoles First

A blast from Call of Duty’s past in the form of the Nuketown map is making its triumphant return and should make fans of the mega-popular first-person shooter very happy.

PS4 owners, you’re up first.

That’s right, as promised the fan-favorite Nuketown map will arrive tomorrow for free on PlayStation 4 consoles first as a timed exclusive, sorry Xbox One and PC owners. The setting will be in Russia sporting a winter theme as players will be duking it out in the abandoned town in the snow.

All of the bells and whistles that initially debuted in the map are back but of course with some tweaks such as a secret passageway for your RC-XDs and much better graphics. The trailer also hints at combatants being able to possibly launch the nuclear missile that rests underneath the town. The map looks absolutely gorgeous and better than ever and it seems like it will become a favorite of Black Ops 4 players instantly.

Nuketown will be available for free on PlayStation 4 starting November 13 and will land on Xbox One and PC November 20. You can check out the trailer for the new map below and get hyped.

Photo: Activision/Treyarch

