The TropHouse
Tammy Rivera Talks Infidelities In Her Marriage

Tammy Rivera Celebrity Birthday Celebration

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Tammy admits to cheating “emotionally” in the relationship, before the couple said, “I do.” Mrs. Flame says her poon is wayyy too precious to just give away but does classify what she did a cheating.Tammy continued in the clip:

“I’m not about to be sleeping with ni**a and be walking away. I’m not saying I’m a prostitute neither, but ain’t about be giving a ni**ga no gas, like “I just had fun last night. NO.

Tammy also gave her thought on how she feels about “hoes” that try to sleep with married men.

“I don’t respect a groupie or a hoe, but I respect a prostitute. Groupie is just f*cking for a title.”

See the rest of the conversation in the full interview. It starts at the 23:10 mark.

 

 

 

Photos
