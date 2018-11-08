CLOSE
A-Plus
Home > A-Plus

Floyd Mayweather Backs Out Of NYE Fight

2 reads
Leave a comment

 

Just three days after announcing he was returning to fight on New Year’s Eve against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, Floyd Mayweather went on Instagram yesterday (November 7) to walk back what he said in that press conference:

 

First and foremost, I want it to be clear that I, Floyd Mayweather, never agreed to an official bout with Tenshin Nasukawa. In fact (with all due respect) I have never heard of him until this recent trip to Japan. Ultimately, I was asked to participate in a 9 minute exhibition of 3 rounds with an opponent selected by the “Rizen Fighting Federation”. What I was originally informed of by Brent Johnson of “One Entertainment” was that this was to be an exhibition put on for a small group of wealthy spectators for a very large fee. This exhibition was previously arranged as a “Special Bout” purely for entertainment purposes with no intentions of being represented as an official fight card nor televised worldwide.Floyd’s IG

 

Floyd said once he arrived at the press conference, the setup was totally different and the fight was presented as a spectacle that would be broadcast worldwide over the ‘net. I guess not.

Floyd Mayweather

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jeff Sessions Resigns From Role As Attorney General…
 20 hours ago
11.07.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 2 days ago
11.06.18
Kanye West Gets Trolled By Burger King Over…
 2 days ago
11.06.18
Nicki Minaj Makes Billboard History Once Again
 2 days ago
11.06.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close