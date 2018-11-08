Floyd Mayweather Backs Out Of NYE Fight

Just three days after announcing he was returning to fight on New Year’s Eve against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, Floyd Mayweather went on Instagram yesterday (November 7) to walk back what he said in that press conference:

First and foremost, I want it to be clear that I, Floyd Mayweather, never agreed to an official bout with Tenshin Nasukawa. In fact (with all due respect) I have never heard of him until this recent trip to Japan. Ultimately, I was asked to participate in a 9 minute exhibition of 3 rounds with an opponent selected by the “Rizen Fighting Federation”. What I was originally informed of by Brent Johnson of “One Entertainment” was that this was to be an exhibition put on for a small group of wealthy spectators for a very large fee. This exhibition was previously arranged as a “Special Bout” purely for entertainment purposes with no intentions of being represented as an official fight card nor televised worldwide. – Floyd’s IG

Floyd said once he arrived at the press conference, the setup was totally different and the fight was presented as a spectacle that would be broadcast worldwide over the ‘net. I guess not.

