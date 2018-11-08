Tragedy Strikes California: 12 Killed In Mass Shooting

A college country music club night in Thousand Oaks, California is the scene of the latest mass shooting, happening at 11:20 PM PST (2:20 AM local time) last night (November 7). 12 people were killed, including a Ventura County’s Sheriff sergeant. It is the deadliest mass shooting since 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in February. Just last month, 11 people were killed at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

SOURCE: NBC New York

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: