CLOSE
A-Plus
Home > A-Plus

Tragedy Strikes California: 12 Killed In Mass Shooting

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

A college country music club night in Thousand Oaks, California is the scene of the latest mass shooting, happening at 11:20 PM PST (2:20 AM local time) last night (November 7). 12 people were killed, including a Ventura County’s Sheriff sergeant. It is the deadliest mass shooting since 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in February. Just last month, 11 people were killed at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

SOURCE: NBC New York

Mass shooting

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jeff Sessions Resigns From Role As Attorney General…
 18 hours ago
11.07.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 2 days ago
11.06.18
Kanye West Gets Trolled By Burger King Over…
 2 days ago
11.06.18
Nicki Minaj Makes Billboard History Once Again
 2 days ago
11.06.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close