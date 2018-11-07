CLOSE
UC-OSU Basketball Cold War Ends Tonight

For the first time since 1920, the University of Cincinnati Bearcats and Ohio State Buckeyes will meet in a home-and-home regular-season series. Much has been made about why it has taken 98 years for the teams to meet in the regular season; most have put it on Ohio State not wanting to face in-state rivals such as UC or Xavier (who they haven’t played in the regular season since 1934). The first game takes place tonight at the newly renovated Fifth Third Arena and the second game will kick off the 2019-20 season in Columbus at Value City Arena.

SOURCE: Cincinnati Enquirer

cincinnati bearcats , Ohio State Buckeyes

