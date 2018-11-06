CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Mac Miller’s Cause of Death Revealed

While it was known that Mac Miller had died due to an overdosed but it never confirmed what actually killed Mac. After an autopsy, it came back that the Pittsburgh rapper died due to a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl.

According to the report, Mac’s assistant found him unresponsive on his bed in a “praying position” — kneeling forward with his face resting on his knees. The assistant described him as already being “blue” during the 911 call. This tragic event happened on September 7th and Mac was just 26 years old.

Cops found a rolled-up $20 bill with white residue in Mac’s pocket, as well as a empty bottle of alcohol found on the nightstand. and a bottle of prescription pills was found in the bathroom. The list of pills recovered in the home include Xanax, oxycodone, hydrocodone, and generic Adderall.

This news breaks right after the weekend’s of Mac’s benefit concert in Los Angeles. Where close friends like Action Bronson, Travis Scott, Chance The Rapper, SZA, and more performed with the proceeds going to Mac’s charity for music.

Mac Miller’s Cause of Death Revealed was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Photos
