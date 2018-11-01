CLOSE
Kenya Moore Delivering Baby Early Due To Complications

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty

via: Bossip

Kenya Moore’s “Baby Daly” will be here earlier than expected. The ex-RHOA star who’s due around Thanksgiving is confirming to fans that she’ll be induced early because of a pregnancy complication.

As previously reported Kenya, 47, told fans that she might have to deliver her baby after gaining nearly 20 pounds in a week. According to Kenya, she was being tested for preeclampsia which causes excessive swelling and high blood pressure in pregnant women.

