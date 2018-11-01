via: Bossip

Kenya Moore’s “Baby Daly” will be here earlier than expected. The ex-RHOA star who’s due around Thanksgiving is confirming to fans that she’ll be induced early because of a pregnancy complication.

As previously reported Kenya, 47, told fans that she might have to deliver her baby after gaining nearly 20 pounds in a week. According to Kenya, she was being tested for preeclampsia which causes excessive swelling and high blood pressure in pregnant women.

Kenya Moore Delivering Baby Early Due To Complications was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: