Saturday Night Live announced the host and musical guest for their November 10th show. The musical guest will be Lil Wayne and the host will be “Ray Donovan” Liev Schreiber.

In 2008 Lil Wayne performed as a solo artist on SNL and in 2010 he performed as a guest of Eminem’s.

The performance follows the successful release of Lil Wayne’s The Carter V.

Lil Wayne Will Perform on SNL on November 10 was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: