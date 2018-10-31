NEW UPDATE ALERT!!! NEW UPDATE ALERT!!!

Apple’s iOS 12.1 update arrives today iPhones and iPads, the same day the company announced its newest iPads and Macs. With iOS 12.1 you’ll be able to video chat with up to 32 of your closest friends (or not so closest, I guess) using Apple’s Group FaceTime. You’ll also be able to send more than 70 new emoji such as a llama, a face with hearts, a softball and skateboard. The new emoji also will come to the Apple Watch and Mac with a free software update.

“iOS 12 is off to an unbelievable start,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said onstage at his company’s press event in Brooklyn, adding that the new operating system is already running on 60 percent of iOS devices.

Group FaceTime automatically detects who’s talking and makes the image of that person bigger. Participants who aren’t active will appear at the bottom of the screen until they speak, and if you want to see any particular participant’s video larger, you can tap it to bring it to the front. Group FaceTime is integrated into the Messages app, which lets you start a group call from within a group iMessage Chat.

iOS 12.1 with Group FaceTime, new emoji, dual-SIM out now on iPhones and iPads was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: