UPDATE: (3:00pm) We called it. Pooch Hall has pled not guilty and says he’s currently in rehab. The judge also ordered him to take two AA classes a week as part of his bail conditions.

Pooch Hall won’t be getting any father of the year awards anytime soon. Ray Donovan actor Pooch Hall has been charged with DUI and child abuse since his 2-year-old was with him when he crashed his car.

Reports TMZ:

TMZ broke the story … Hall was arrested earlier this month in Burbank after a witness saw him driving with his toddler in his lap, holding the steering wheel.

The boy was not strapped in — in fact, the child car seat was sitting unattached in the back seat. The car veered off and smashed into a parked car. Remarkably … no one was injured, although the child dissolved into tears.

Hall blew a .25 … more than 3 times the legal limit.

Hall now faces a maximum of 6 years and 6 months in prison.

Hall’s son is in the custody of his wife.

Rehab announcement forthcoming?

—

Photo: Getty

Pooch Hall Charged With DUI, Child Abuse was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: