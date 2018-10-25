Chris Brown and Tory Lanez Working on a Joint Album

Tory Lanez is teasing that he has a mixtape with Chris Brown coming soon.

During an interview on Beats 1 Tory said, “That’s on the way. Chris knows what’s up. That’s on the way.”

Lanez also revealed that seven to eight songs are already done for his mixtape with Chris, and his album “Love Is Now” featuring Meek Mill, Bryson Tiller, and Chris Brown is out Friday.

