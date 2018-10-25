CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Chris Brown and Tory Lanez Working on a Joint Album

1 reads
Leave a comment
2015 BET Experience - Sprite Celebrity Basketball Game

Source: John Sciulli/BET / Getty

Tory Lanez is teasing that he has a mixtape with Chris Brown coming soon.

During an interview on Beats 1 Tory said, “That’s on the way. Chris knows what’s up. That’s on the way.”

Lanez also revealed that seven to eight songs are already done for his mixtape with Chris, and his album “Love Is Now” featuring Meek Mill, Bryson Tiller, and Chris Brown is out Friday.

Chris Brown and Tory Lanez Working on a Joint Album was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
OG Ice-T Arrested on the Way to Work…
 6 hours ago
10.25.18
Chris Brown & Tory Lanez Attend Drake’s 2000’s…
 6 hours ago
10.25.18
2 Dead After Kentucky Kroger Shooting, Gunman Said…
 13 hours ago
10.25.18
LeBron James Set To Produce ‘Friday The 13th’…
 18 hours ago
10.25.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close