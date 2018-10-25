CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Chris Brown & Tory Lanez Attend Drake’s 2000’s Themed B-Day Party

0 reads
Leave a comment

It was an up and down summer for Drake, but he didn’t let that disrupt his birthday bash. Check it out.

Via | HotNewHipHop

Drake dressed as Fabolous at his 2000’s themed b-day party.

On Tuesday night, Drake threw himself a 2000’s themed birthday party at the Goya Studios in Los Angeles, equipped with a 7/11, Blockbuster Video and even cars from the classic MTV show Pimp My Ride. Many of his friends came to show love to the Toronto artist, including DiddyTory LanezChris BrownFrench Montana and more.

View this post on Instagram

Best Duo or Group goes to…

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Guests were asked to arrive in their best 2000’s attire to give the party a true feeling of being blast to the past. Drake himself dressed up as Fabolous, while French Montana sported baggy jeans and an over-sized jersey. He even had a Motorola Timeport inspired cake.

READ MORE

Chris Brown & Tory Lanez Attend Drake’s 2000’s Themed B-Day Party was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
OG Ice-T Arrested on the Way to Work…
 6 hours ago
10.25.18
Chris Brown & Tory Lanez Attend Drake’s 2000’s…
 6 hours ago
10.25.18
2 Dead After Kentucky Kroger Shooting, Gunman Said…
 13 hours ago
10.25.18
LeBron James Set To Produce ‘Friday The 13th’…
 18 hours ago
10.25.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close