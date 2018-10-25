Chris Brown & Tory Lanez Attend Drake’s 2000’s Themed B-Day Party

It was an up and down summer for Drake, but he didn’t let that disrupt his birthday bash. Check it out.

Via | HotNewHipHop

On Tuesday night, Drake threw himself a 2000’s themed birthday party at the Goya Studios in Los Angeles, equipped with a 7/11, Blockbuster Video and even cars from the classic MTV show Pimp My Ride. Many of his friends came to show love to the Toronto artist, including Diddy, Tory Lanez, Chris Brown, French Montana and more.

Guests were asked to arrive in their best 2000’s attire to give the party a true feeling of being blast to the past. Drake himself dressed up as Fabolous, while French Montana sported baggy jeans and an over-sized jersey. He even had a Motorola Timeport inspired cake.

