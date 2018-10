R&B HIT MAKER JACQUEES STOPPED THRU CLEVELAND THE WEEKEND BEFORE RELEASING THE ANTICIPATING PROJECT “QUEMIX 3” WHILE IN CLEVELAND HE STOPPED BY Z1079 (WENZ) AND DEBUTED SOME RECORDS WITH MIXER DJ STEPH FLOSS, WHO IS ALSO THE OFFICIAL DJ OF THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS. QUE MIX 3 IS AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE NOW

