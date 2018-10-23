LeBron James In Talks To Work On A New “Friday The 13th” [EXCLUSIVE]

LeBron James might not be doing so well on the basketball court, but it looks like he’s about to make major moves with a new movie. James is currently in talks to acquire the rights to remake the hit movie “Friday the 13th.” Several slasher films of this caliber continue to get a reboot and James is excited to work on this project if he can.

Headkrack mentioned that he should try to get Jordan Peele to direct the film. Fabolous might be receiving a plea deal for the alleged attack on his girlfriend, Emily B. He will have to appear in court in December and might have to take intervention classes and more. Some advice Headkrack offered was to never jeopardize your career and allow yourself to get that angry you hurt someone.

Cardi B released a new song titled “Money” and shared with fans a sexy photo attached to it. She’s not wearing much in the picture and Headkrack wanted to give her a round of applause for looking so good.

LeBron James Teams With Harlem Fashion Row For Nike LeBron 16 Reimagined By Black Female Designers 8 photos Launch gallery LeBron James Teams With Harlem Fashion Row For Nike LeBron 16 Reimagined By Black Female Designers 1. HFR X LeBron 16 Source:HFR, Nike Basketball 1 of 8 2. HFR X LeBron 16 Source:HFR, Nike Basketball 2 of 8 3. HFR X LeBron 16 Source:HFR, Nike Basketball 3 of 8 4. HFR X LeBron 16 Source:HFR, Nike Basketball 4 of 8 5. HFR X LeBron 16 Source:HFR, Nike Basketball 5 of 8 6. HFR X LeBron 16 Source:HFR, Nike Basketball 6 of 8 7. HFR X LeBron 16 Source:HFR, Nike Basketball 7 of 8 8. HFR X LeBron 16 Source:HFR, Nike Basketball 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading LeBron James Teams With Harlem Fashion Row For Nike LeBron 16 Reimagined By Black Female Designers LeBron James Teams With Harlem Fashion Row For Nike LeBron 16 Reimagined By Black Female Designers [caption id="attachment_763677" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty[/caption] Nike is already winning with their latest Just Do It ad campaign and this newest move cements not only the athletic brand’s goat status, but it’s headlining signature athlete LeBron James as well. LeBron James is making it loud and clear that he is more than just an athlete by using his massive platform to his community but to continue to empower others around him. Just in time for New York Fashion Week, the Akron native teamed up with Harlem Fashion Row, a New York City-based fashion collective started in 2007 to showcase multicultural designers. The goal of the union was to combine the voices of both James and HFR who make it their business to empower others and bring to life a shoe embodies the strength of African American Women. The end result was the HFR x LeBron 16 which is the first LeBron signature line to be designed by women. https://twitter.com/SLAMonline/status/1037171275217739776 The three designers Kimberly Goldson, Felisha Noel, and Undra Celeste Duncan were handpicked by HFR founder Brandice Daniels based on their previous work and a passion for sport. They took their talents to Nike World Headquarters and teamed up with Nike global basketball footwear designer, Meline Khatachourian and longtime footwear designer behind James’ signature sneakers Jason Petrie to learn the ropes on making a performance shoe. With their newly acquired knowledge, they headed back to New York City for a design session and went to work on the sneaker. The result is a very smooth take on the LeBron 16 that features an upper with a removable strap that helps the sneaker make a smooth transition from the streets to the court. The HFR x LeBron 16 made it’s debut last night (September 4) at the Harlem Fashion Row Showcase Gala. James was in attendance and was honored for his social impact and contributions to the community. As for the sneaker, this particular one means a lot more to the Los Angeles Lakers newest star. “As someone who has a platform, because of what I do, I thought it was important to lend that platform to a group of people that I believe are under-recognized,” says James. “Being the son, husband, and father of strong African American women, I felt like this was something I wanted to do for them and for all the strong women out there who are succeeding despite what might be stacked against them.” Salute to LeBron HFR and Nike, the sneakers will be available via Nike’s SNKR’s app and Nike.com in North America $200. Be quick though these stylish kicks are very limited and will be gone quickly. — Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty/Nike/HFR

