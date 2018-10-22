Over the past several weeks Netflix has cancelled some of our favorite shows. Recently they announced ‘Orange Is The New Black’ would only have one more season and ‘Iron Fist’ would be cancelled. ‘Luke Cage’ won’t be returning either and fans weren’t happy about that.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Marvel is allegedly coming out with a streaming app and there’s hope that some of these superhero shows will come back. Headkrack believes that the problem is more than just Black people need to support these shows.

SEE ALSO: Luke Cage Gets Knocked The F*ck Out In New Season 2 Trailer [VIDEO]

Famous Dex opened up for rapper YG at Shocktoberfest and reports state that he jumped into the audience. He caused a stampede to happen and it became a safety hazard. The show had to be cancelled and Famous Dex allegedly pulled a gun out when fans crowded around his car.

SEE ALSO: “Luke Cage” Team Explains How Hip-Hop Plays An Important Role In The Show [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

SEE ALSO: “Luke Cage” Receiving Backlash For Being “Too Black”

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

‘Luke Cage’ Might Get A Second Chance After Being Cancelled [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: