The WIZ Warm Up: Love & Hip Hop’s Dreamdoll and Tatum

From Bad Girls Club to Love & Hip Hop, Dreamdoll isn’t no stranger to controversy & attention. Moving away from reality TV the young personality is looking to prove her self with music. If you followed the Love & Hip Hop series you’d see that the young emcee has been a featured artist on DJ Self’s label and is looking to break into her on. In a world of an abundance of ‘doll’ female rappers, Dreamdoll tells what sets her apart from the rest. The self-proclaimed “Ms Talk To Me Nice” rapper addresses her issues with other rappers using the phrase.

Next page for part 2 of interview

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: