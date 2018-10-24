Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

The WIZ Warm Up: Love & Hip Hop’s Dreamdoll and Tatum

Dreamdoll Proves She's More Than Reality TV

1 reads
Leave a comment

From Bad Girls Club to Love & Hip Hop, Dreamdoll isn’t no stranger to controversy & attention. Moving away from reality TV the young personality is looking to prove her self with music. If you followed the Love & Hip Hop series you’d see that the young emcee has been a featured artist on DJ Self’s label and is looking to break into her on. In a world of an abundance of ‘doll’ female rappers, Dreamdoll tells what sets her apart from the rest. The self-proclaimed “Ms Talk To Me Nice” rapper addresses her issues with other rappers using the phrase.

Next page for part 2 of interview

cardi b , cincinnati , diddy , dreamdoll , justin combs , King Combs , Love & Hip Hip New York , Love & Hip-Hop , New York , nicki minaj , Remy Ma

1 2Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Takem Tatum and Dream Doll
The WIZ Warm Up: Love & Hip Hop’s…
 1 hour ago
10.24.18
45 items
Star Transformation: Drake
 14 hours ago
10.24.18
36 items
Style Transformation: Monica
 14 hours ago
10.24.18
Troy Ave “The Come Up,” Kyle ft. Wiz…
 17 hours ago
10.23.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close