Kanye West is making sure his marriage remains great, despite his penchant for f*ckery that surely gets on his better half’s nerves. The MAGA rapper serenaded his wife with flowers and a pianist for her birthday.
Of course, he documented on Twitter because it didn’t really happen if not.
“You’re stunning. I will keep trying to make things that can express how beautiful you are inside and out and how much I love you and our family,” he tweeted at Kim.
The video showed the kids running around while someone tickled the ivories.
Kim shared the gift of flowers and song on her IG stories.
Kim Kardahsian’s birthday is today (Oct. 21) and she is 38.
MAGA Kanye West Serenades Wife For Birthday [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com