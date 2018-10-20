How Watching A Married Couple Live Separately Made An Impression On Regina Hall [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

10.20.18
We’ve watched Regina Hall for so many years in some of our favorite movies. She stopped by “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to speak about her new movie “The Hate U Give,” love life and much more. The movie has everyone talking because it has a lot to do with what we see on the news everyday.

