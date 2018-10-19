CLOSE
Travis Scott Drops “Sicko Mode” Visual ft. Drake

The purest of vibes gets a video to match.

Travis Scott Sicko Mode Video

Source: YouTube / Youtube

Travis Scott drops the video for “Sicko Mode,” one of the standout tracks, featuring Drake, from his Astroworld album. 

Houston is the backdrop for the 6 God and LaFlame to kick their verses over the Chahayed, Tay Keith, Hit-Boy, OZ, Cubeatz amd Mike Dean instrumentals. The visuals are straight up stunning in the Dave Meyers and Travis Scott-directed visual.

We still with they finessed that first instrumental, though.

Watch the video for “SICKO MODE” below.

 

