MGK’s Crew Facing Arrest If They Go To Georgia

(AllHipHop News) Cops in Atlanta are on the hunt for members of Machine Gun Kelly’s entourage.

What started out as a rap beef with Detroit rapper Eminem ended with Machine Gun Kelly and his crew stomping out a guy in Atlanta during the feud.

A man named Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez taunted MGK by calling the rapper a “pu##y” for feuding with Eminem, shortly after the pair traded diss tracks.

G-Rod continued to taunt Machine Gun Kelly and his crew later on in the evening outside of a Hampton Inn.

G-Rod was beaten up and sent to the hospital with facial injuries and now three of MGK’s associates have been hit with misdemeanor assault charges.

Arrest warrants have been issued for three of MGK’s security guards, who live outside of the state of Georgia.

The cops say they aren’t going to waste resources tracking the men down, but if they ever set foot in Georgia, they run the risk of being arrested on the spot.

So far, police have not charged MGK with any crimes, but G-Rod could be facing some legal problems with cops, since they have determined he started the whole thing.

